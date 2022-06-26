Tottenham road death: Man arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

The incident took place in Northumberland Park near the junction with Trulock Road

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north London.

Police were called at about 00:30 BST on Sunday to Northumberland Park, in Tottenham, after a 62-year-old man was hit by a van. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met said.

Although the driver of the van did not stop at the scene, police found his vehicle nearby.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and taken into police custody.

