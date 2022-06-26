Woman dies in hospital after Ilford attack
- Published
A woman has died after suffering severe head injuries in what police described as a "horrific assault" in Ilford, east London.
Metropolitan Police said it happened in the early hours of Sunday as the 36-year-old was walking along Cranbrook Road, towards Gants Hill station.
Officers were called to the scene by paramedics at 02:44 BST and the woman, who has not been formally identified, later died in hospital.
The area remains cordoned off.
Ch Supt Stuart Bell said the investigation was now being led by homicide detectives and the woman's family had been informed.
He said officers were working "at pace" to establish what happened, but no arrests had yet been made.
"This includes full forensic examination of the scene and the surrounding area, house-to-house enquiries and a focus on identifying all available CCTV," he said.
"I understand that for women, particularly locally, this is an incredibly distressing incident, and I urge you to be alert but not alarmed."
A significant police presence is expected to remain in the area in the coming days.
Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers, who is leading the investigation, said his team were keen to hear from anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area between 02:00 and 03:00, particularly those with dashcam footage.