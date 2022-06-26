Ilford: Woman in critical condition after suspected assault
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering head injuries in what police believe was an assault.
Police were called by paramedics at about 02:45 BST on Sunday to Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London.
Officers say the identity of the woman remains unknown, but they are urgently trying to make contact with her family.
Ch Supt Stuart Bell said teams were "working at pace to establish what happened and identify whoever was responsible".
"This includes full forensic examination of the scene and the surrounding area, house-to-house enquiries and a focus on identifying all available CCTV," he said.
No arrests have yet been made and a "significant police presence" will remain in the area in the coming days, the Met says.
