Museum of London and Bastion House demolition opposed
A campaign has been launched to save two historic buildings from demolition.
The City of London Corporation (CLC) wants to demolish Bastion House and the Museum of London and replace them with a 780,000 sq ft (72,500 sq m) office block.
Almost 90% of residents have voted for an alternative to demolition.
Campaign group Barbican Quarter Action urged the CLC to reconsider the plans due to the economic and environmental problems it would create.
In an open letter to the corporation, it said the work would create a net increase in carbon dioxide (CO2).
Under plans submitted by the CLC, the museum would be relocated.
The Barbican Centre, which was built in the 1970s, is Grade II listed but the local authority secured an exemption for the Museum of London and Bastion House in 2019.
This means the sites can be demolished without fear they will be saved via gaining listed status, while the exemption is in place. It currently ends in 2024.
'Short-sighted'
A consultation into the corporation's plans was met with dismay by residents, with 88% voting for an alternative to demolition.
Barbican Association chairman Adam Hogg said the "short-sighted" proposal was not "worthy of the site".
He said: "This remains a short-sighted proposal, lacking vision and apparently driven solely by the desire to raise money.
"There is no evidence that the scheme has the support of the local community, and it is contrary to many of the city's own policies."
Barnaby Spurrier, of Barbican Quarter Action, said: "[We are] calling on all those who love the Barbican Quarter and love London to respond to this consultation telling the City of London to stop, rethink and reset, and work constructively with residents to develop an alternative plan which achieves community buy-in and contributes to their ambitions for a destination city."