Victoria Coach Station assault: Police release image of man

Two grainy images of men in grey suitsMet Police
Police want to trace the man (right) and his associate (left) over the attack outside Victoria Coach Station

A photo has been released of a man police want to find after an attack near London's Victoria Coach Station.

Kamil Sobala, 31, had just arrived in central London from Bath when he said he approached two men for directions to a Tube station last Saturday evening.

The Polish national said he was beaten up in Elizabeth Street by a man in a grey suit because of his nationality.

He was taken to hospital by members of the public after police did not attend. No arrests have been made.

Mr Sobala was taken to St Thomas' Hospital by members of the public

Police believe one of two men shown in the footage running away from the scene in Ebury Street carried out the attack at about 19:50 BST on 18 June.

His associate, with darker hair, stood by while the assault took place, police said.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Mr Sobala suffered cuts and bruises to his face as well as a head injury in the attack which is not being treated as a hate crime.

"I only asked them for directions and if they knew for a place to charge my phone," he said.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics