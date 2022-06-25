Black Pound Day opens first permanent store at Westfield
- Published
Black Pound Day has opened its first permanent store at Westfield London.
More than 80 fashion, beauty and jewellery ranges from black-owned businesses are on sale at the west London shopping centre outlet.
Black Pound Day describes itself as the leading movement for black-owned businesses in the UK.
Founder Swiss said: "We are so excited to create this opportunity to bring the best of our home-grown Black brands to the general high street consumer."
The So Solid Crew member cited a "unprecedented" interest in last year's pop-up shop as the inspiration for making the move permanent.
📍Westfield London White City, Unit 1068. Next door to Five Guys, Ground Floor. Nearest Car Park A, Lift Lobby 3— BlackPoundDay (@BlackPoundDay) June 24, 2022
Opening times:
10am-8.00pm Mon-Sat
12.00pm-6.00pm Sun#BlackPoundDay#BlackPoundDayStore#TheRevolutionWillBeEconomised pic.twitter.com/PCbGYjGnBO