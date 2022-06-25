Black Pound Day opens first permanent store at Westfield

Black Pound Day has opened its first permanent store at Westfield London.

More than 80 fashion, beauty and jewellery ranges from black-owned businesses are on sale at the west London shopping centre outlet.

Black Pound Day describes itself as the leading movement for black-owned businesses in the UK.

Founder Swiss said: "We are so excited to create this opportunity to bring the best of our home-grown Black brands to the general high street consumer."

The So Solid Crew member cited a "unprecedented" interest in last year's pop-up shop as the inspiration for making the move permanent.

