Man released after Barnet stabbing of mother and young son

The scene in Brookside South, Barnet, north London, after a 37-year-old woman and five-year-old child were found fatally stabbedPA Media
The woman and five-year-old child were found at a house in Brookside South, Barnet on Tuesday

A man arrested in connection with the deaths of a woman and a child in north London has been released with no further action.

Yi Chen, who was 37, and her five-year-old son Xing Duan Yuan, were found with stab wounds at a house in Brookside South, Barnet, just after 13:30 BST on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said he was released following a post mortem examination of Yi Chen.

Det Ch Insp Claire Hine said: "The post-mortem examination has provided important new information as to the nature of her injuries.

"Nobody else is sought in connection with the two deaths."

A post mortem examination is due to be carried out on Xing Duan Yuan on 29 June.

