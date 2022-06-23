Stephen Port: Met to be re-investigated over serial killer
- Published
The way the Met Police initially handled the deaths of four men murdered by serial killer Stephen Port is to be re-investigated by the police watchdog.
Port is serving a whole-life sentence for the murders of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor in Barking, East London.
"Basic failings" were identified at an inquest last year in the way the police handled the four men's deaths.
The deaths were not seen as suspicious until weeks after the final murder.
In 2019, the police watchdog, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), decided no officers had a case to answer for misconduct or gross misconduct as a result of the failures to catch the serial killer until after the fourth killing.
Now the IOPC has said there were "material flaws" in its own investigation which, along with new information, much of which was heard at the inquest, the watchdog has decided to re-open its investigation.
Regional Director Graham Beesley said: "Due to the size of the original investigation and the amount of information it obtained, this has been a complex task."
Between June 2014 and September 2015, Port murdered Anthony Walgate, 23, originally from Hull, Gabriel Kovari, 22, from Lewisham, Daniel Whitworth, 21, from Gravesend, Kent, and Jack Taylor, 25, from Dagenham, east London.
He met his victims online, including through the dating app Grindr, before luring them to his flat where they were drugged and raped. The men had all been given fatal overdoses of date-rape drug GHB.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk