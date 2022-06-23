Time Out publishes final print edition after 54 years
By Harry Low
BBC News
- Published
Time Out magazine has published its final print edition after 54 years.
Distribution was delayed by two days due to Tube strikes, an issue it has poked fun at many times over the years.
Writing in the final issue, global editor-in-chief Caroline McGinn said: "It's been a privilege and a pleasure to serve you in print for 54 years. Long may our love affair continue."
The listings magazine first launched as a newsletter by founder Tony Elliott on the King's Road, Chelsea, in 1968.
Four London artists created bespoke covers for the last print edition, beneath the main front page.
Ms McGinn added: "Thank you to the expert, hilarious mavericks who made this mag: there's no better team in the business.
"Thank you Londoners for going out with us for half a century."
To mark the last regular print issue of Time Out London, four London artists have created bespoke covers representing London right now.— Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) June 22, 2022
In this issue:
💌 Love letters to London from writers and comics
🌸 How the city is rewilding
☀️ Our guide to the best of summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/ekevRs4KQc
The food, drink and entertainment magazine had a circulation of 50,000 and cost £3.25 in 2012. In September of that year, it relaunched a slimmed-down edition and became free for readers.
In March 2020, it was rebranded temporarily as Time In when the national coronavirus lockdown prevented people from socialising and businesses from opening.
As well as providing listings, Time Out's reviews of theatre, cinema and restaurants offered a slice of life in the capital for generations of Londoners.
The title will now focus on digital-only content.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk