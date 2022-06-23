Man charged with unsolved 1974 Islington murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman 48 years ago.
Eileen Cotter, 22, was found strangled to death in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park in Highbury, north London, on 1 June 1974.
A murder investigation was launched at the time but nobody was charged.
On Wednesday, John Apelgren, 79, of Sydenham, was arrested and also charged with indecent assault of a different woman and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
