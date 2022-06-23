Chelsfield Hill house fire: 70 firefighters tackling blaze

House on fire in Chelsfield HillLFB

About 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze on the top floor of a house in south-east London.

Ten fire engines from London Fire Brigade were called to Chelsfield Hill in Orpington, at about 02:15 BST where they found a semi-detached home ablaze.

People in the area are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Clive Robinson, station commander, said: "Crews are working extremely hard to bring this large fire under control."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

"They are expected to remain at the scene for some time," he added.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics