Bexleyheath: Large sinkhole swallows up part of London street
- Published
A section of a residential road in south-east London has collapsed and broken up into a large sinkhole.
The road surface on Martens Avenue, in Bexleyheath, began cracking and crumbling into the hole on Tuesday evening, and police were called.
The collapsed area now spans the entire width of the street and several metres in the other direction, but officers said no-one had been hurt.
The road has been cordoned off between Watling Street and Park Grove.
