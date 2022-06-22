London Underground affected by knock-on delays after strike
- Published
The London Underground is continuing to suffer severe delays as a knock-on effect of Tuesday's industrial action.
Services on the DLR, Northern, Victoria, Waterloo & City and Elizabeth lines are running well but all others are delayed or suspended.
About 10,000 Tube staff joined in the strike, claiming proposals by bosses will cut jobs, change working agreements and pensions.
Services are not set to be back on track until until mid-morning.
Transport for London (TfL) has advised customers to "avoid making Tube journeys until mid-morning" as "disruption is likely to continue".
"If you need to travel, expect severe disruption, and allow more time for your journey".
Buses are operating as normal, although TfL warned services and routes would be much busier than usual.
"Allow more time for your journey and consider walking or cycling if you can," TFL advised.
A reduced service is operating on London Overground, with about half of all services likely to run.
DLR services are operating as normal but are likely to be busy, and some stations also served by the Tube may still be closed.
Long delays
Tuesday's strike by Tube workers, the fourth so far this year, was part of a national rail strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, which also affected the number of London Overground and Elizabeth line services running.
Tube stations across the capital were mostly empty of travellers as services were reduced or cancelled, while large queues formed for buses, taxis and boats and passengers who turned to their cars endured long delays.
The RMT union says 600 jobs will be lost under TfL plans for the London Underground network, while it has also warned that its members face "detrimental" changes to their pensions and working conditions.
TfL previously said nobody would lose their job under current proposed changes. The transport body has suggested it will not recruit to fill between 500 and 600 posts as they become vacant, in order to fulfil a previous funding agreement with the government.
Meanwhile the RMT union is set to meet Network Rail and train companies for further talks, ahead of planned rail strikes on Thursday and Saturday.