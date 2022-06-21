Patients being treated at tower block blaze near Grenfell

Smoke damage
Smoke damage at Queensdale Crescent

Patients are being treated following a tower block blaze in west London, about a mile from Grenfell Tower.

London Ambulance Service confirmed it was in attendance and that paramedics were "treating a number of patients".

London Fire Brigade said 60 firefighters and eight engines were despatched to the block on Queensdale Crescent in Shepherd's Bush.

An emergency call came through at 09:23 BST. The incident is ongoing.

The BBC has obtained footage showing the window of the flat, which has severe smoke damage around it.

