Patients being treated at tower block blaze near Grenfell
Patients are being treated following a tower block blaze in west London, about a mile from Grenfell Tower.
London Ambulance Service confirmed it was in attendance and that paramedics were "treating a number of patients".
London Fire Brigade said 60 firefighters and eight engines were despatched to the block on Queensdale Crescent in Shepherd's Bush.
An emergency call came through at 09:23 BST. The incident is ongoing.
London Ambulance Service is responding to a fire in Queensdale Crescent, W11, alongside colleagues from the London Fire Brigade. We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/MLDidgxFyL— London Ambulance Service 💙 (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 21, 2022
The BBC has obtained footage showing the window of the flat, which has severe smoke damage around it.
