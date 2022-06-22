Westminster Bridge: Cat cyclist flags ice cream van chaos
By Jennifer McKiernan & Jay Gardner
BBC News
- Published
Ice cream vans have been illegally parking on Westminster Bridge, with customers blocking the cycle path.
The problem was flagged by cyclist Trevor Nelson, who travels with his deaf cat Sigrid in a front basket.
Other Londoners have also taken to Twitter to express their concern about the dangers to bridge users.
A Met Police response to complaints read: "We are working on a longer-term solution as this enforcement clearly does not deter them."
Can something be done about these ice cream trucks illegally parking on Westminster Bridge? There has been, and will continue to be, accidents caused by this. @Westminster_LCC @LambethCycling @CityWestminster @Lambeth_council @MetCC pic.twitter.com/lgLsYrBlf2— Travis and Sigrid (@sigirides) May 21, 2022
Mr Nelson videoed himself trying to use the cycle path with Sigi onboard as usual, coming to a standstill as they tried to navigate the ice cream vans parked on the river crossing.
He said the cycle lane was full of crowds of people, forcing bikes off the dedicated path.
"Cycling through there is a complete nightmare when the ice cream van is parked up on the double red lines," he said.
"Sigi's pretty indifferent to it - she likes people and she's not that interested in ice cream - and most of the customers are considerate and eventually let us through.
"But the drivers are unhappy because now the cyclists and the buses are on the road with the cars, slowing them up."
He tweeted the council and police asking if something could be done, adding "there has been, and will continue to be, accidents caused by this".
The Met Police roads and transport account replied: "We are aware of this issue and the vehicles are issued with red route TFL fines."
Other Londoners have also vented their frustrations on social media.
It’s bad enough cycling there with pedestrians aimlessly wandering into the cycle lane without being encouraged by illegally parked ice cream vans!— Jeremy Taylor (@jeremyptaylor00) May 22, 2022
3 different trucks today on the bridge, one on the pavement!. The girl on the bike almost had a crash. Please make this a priority, it's becoming exceptionally dangerous. pic.twitter.com/6a7eRK1GyH— Dr. Deas_DeLeon (@deas_deleon) June 16, 2022
A Lambeth Council spokesperson said the authority had been "proactively working with partners to tackle unlicensed street trading on Westminster Bridge".
"In May the council secured fines against two unlicensed street traders at Croydon Magistrates' Court, as well as being awarded costs.
"We work on this with the police, the South Bank Business Improvement District and Westminster Council."
Transport for London, which also has responsibility for the cycle lane as it is a red route, has been contacted repeatedly by BBC London but failed to provide a comment.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk