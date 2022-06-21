London Underground strike: Fourth 24-hour walkout of 2022 begins
Tube workers have walked out as the biggest rail strike in 30 years causes major disruption to Londoners.
About 10,000 London Underground staff have gone on strike, claiming that proposals by bosses will cut jobs and change working agreements and pensions.
Transport for London (TfL) has advised people to avoid travelling throughout the day with all Tube lines affected.
The national rail strikes have also hit the number of London Overground and Elizabeth line services running.
Tram services are also set to be affected throughout the day, TfL has said.
Although Tube drivers are not taking part in the industrial action, stations cannot open without Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) staff to operate them.
Another 30,000 staff are also walking out across the UK as part of national strikes.
The RMT has claimed 600 jobs will be lost under TfL plans for the London Underground network, while it has also warned that its members face "detrimental" changes to their pensions and working conditions.
TfL previously said nobody would lose their job under current proposed changes.
The transport body has suggested it would not recruit between 500 and 600 posts as they become vacant, in order to fulfil a previous funding agreement with the government.
It is the fourth London Underground strike this year.
TfL lost £13m in revenue during two days of industrial action at the start of March, while another Tube strike was held two weeks ago.
