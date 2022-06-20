David Lammy under investigation for financial interest breach
Labour's shadow foreign secretary David Lammy is under investigation for allegedly breaking rules for declaring financial interests.
The Parliamentary Standards probe is looking at possible breaches to the MPs' code of conduct.
MPs must register changes to their financial interests within 28 days, but Mr Lammy's financial register contained interests recorded after that period.
Mr Lammy apologised and said he had put "revised systems in place".
The investigation was opened on Wednesday by Parliamentary Standards commissioner Kathryn Stone who has been looking at possible breaches in the areas of earnings, gifts and foreign travel.
The MP for Tottenham's financial register included a speech in the US on the invasion of Ukraine.
It also noted he received £3,280 from the Canary Wharf Group for a speech and question-and-answer session on 1 December, but it was not registered until 27 May.
A spokesperson for Mr Lammy said: "David Lammy takes his declaration responsibilities seriously and as soon as this was brought to his attention he wrote to Registrar of Members' Financial Interests to apologise for the administrative errors in his office which led to late declarations in December last year.
"He has assured the registrar that he has put revised systems in place so that declarations are made in a timely manner."
The shadow foreign secretary joins Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in being investigated by the watchdog.
Sir Keir has previously insisted he was "absolutely confident" he had not broken the rules, and blamed the investigation on "administrative errors" in his office.