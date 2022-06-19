Arrests after boy, 17, dies in Tottenham stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Tottenham.
Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Orchard Place at about 12:10 BST on Saturday.
"Despite their best efforts" the officers and their ambulance colleagues were unable to save the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said.
Three males have been arrested in connection with the attack and police are appealing for witnesses.
A spokesman for the force said that officers were in the process of informing the boy's next of kin who will be supported by specialist officers.
He said that a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.
A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene along with two ambulances and a paramedic in a fast response car.
She added: "Despite the best efforts of our teams to save his life, the teenage patient sadly died at the scene."
