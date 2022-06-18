Man, 20, fights for life as Clapham shooting injuries five
- Published
A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after being involved in a shooting which injured five people.
The victims - all in their 20s - self-presented at two south London hospitals with gun and knife injuries at about 03:30BST on Saturday, police said.
Police believe they all were injured during a disturbance close to Wandsworth Road, Clapham when a shotgun was discharged.
No arrests have been made yet and officers are appealing for information.
Det Sgt Matt Doohan is leading the probe and said the investigation was in its early stages.
But he added that the force needed "the support and help of our communities to bring those individuals who are willing to endanger others by using firearms and knives on the streets of London to justice".
Detectives from Trident - the Met's specialist gun crime unit - are leading the investigation, working with the Central South Command Unit.
