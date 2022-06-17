Met Police: Sadiq Khan says root-and-branch reform required
- Published
The mayor of London has called for "root-and-branch" transformation of the Met Police culture.
In a speech at City Hall, Sadiq Khan said a series of scandals had exposed "deep cultural problems within the Met", leading to "an acute crisis of confidence".
Dame Cressida Dick stood down as Met Police commissioner in February after Mr Khan said he had lost confidence in her leadership.
The force has declined to comment.
The new commissioner will be chosen by Home Secretary Priti Patel but as the police and crime commissioner for London, Mr Khan has to be consulted on the decision.
Dame Cressida's departure followed a series of scandals, including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving policeman and her handling of racist and homophobic messages shared by a group of officers at Charing Cross police station.
During the speech on Friday, Mr Khan said the series of Met Police scandals had "left me sick to my stomach".
The problems "remind me of the bad old days of the Met" in 1970s and 1980s, when Mr Khan said he regularly heard stories "from friends and family members of racist, sexist and abusive behaviour by police officers".
Mr Khan said: "The reality is that a series of appalling scandals have not only exposed deep cultural problems within the Met, but have contributed to an acute crisis of confidence in London's police service.
"We now need to see nothing less than a new contract forged between the police and the public.
"This means root-and-branch reforms to improve policing to ensure the Met can deliver the basics better."
Last year, the Met Police announced an independent review of its culture and standards would be led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock.
The force said the review would examine its vetting, recruitment and training procedures.
There will also be a review of officers accused of sexual misconduct and sexual abuse allegations remaining in the Met.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk