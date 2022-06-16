Murder-accused mum told social worker to take baby, court hears
- Published
A mother accused of murdering her baby girl in north London told a social worker "you want to take her, then take her" hours before the baby's collapse, a court has heard.
Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George died from injuries indicating she had been physically assaulted, the jury at Wood Green Crown Court was told.
Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25, deny harming the 10-week-old.
Lily-Mai died with broken ribs, a broken leg and a fatal head injury.
Ms Saint George, from Enfield in north London, and Mr Hurrell, from Alvaston in Derby, deny charges of murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing a death, and child cruelty.
A social worker from Haringey, Theresa Ferguson, told the court Ms Saint George was "despondent", sleep-deprived and responding in a "very immature" way when she visited the family on 31 January 2018.
Ms Saint George had known mental health issues and was in need of treatment, but had not been registered with a local GP surgery, the court heard.
Ms Ferguson, who was assigned to the case after concerns were raised about the parents' ability to care for Lily-Mai, noted Ms Saint George appeared "angry" and depressed.
The mother allegedly stormed out of the room midway through a conversation about options for a residential placement, which included the possibility of Mr Hurrell and the baby going without her.
"She was very despondent and appeared very immature in her responses. She said things like 'you want to take her, then take her'," Ms Ferguson said.
About five hours after the visit, Ms Saint George called 999 and Lily-Mai was taken to hospital. She died two days later.
Giving evidence on Thursday, Ms Ferguson said: "I had quite a thorough conversation with Darren, making it clear that he wasn't to leave Lily-Mai with Lauren.
"I was confident that Darren could safeguard Lily-Mai that evening."
The trial, which is due to last five weeks, continues.