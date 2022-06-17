TfL: Union warns of possible bus strikes across London
A trade union has warned of industrial action across the capital over cuts to London's bus network.
Unite said proposals to cut a number of London bus routes could lead to hundreds of job losses.
The union, which represents 20,000 bus workers, said it would prepare for industrial action unless there were guarantees against job losses and falling pay.
Transport for London (TfL) said it did not expect "any job losses".
Tom Cunnington, TfL's Head of Bus Business Development, said: "Bus drivers are key workers and play an enormous role in getting Londoners where they need to be.
"In parallel with the consultation we have started to discuss the proposed changes with the bus operators who employ the drivers.
"The bus operators will discuss the potential impacts with staff unions with a view to minimising any impact on drivers."
Earlier this month TfL warned that bus services in central London could be cut by up to 20%.
TfL's fourth government bailout expires on 24 June, after which it warns of cuts on routes where travellers have been declining since 2014.
A consultation as part of TfL's bus action plan threatens to remove 250 buses and 16 routes in what would be the biggest cuts of their kind for decades.
Its bus action plan published in March states 96% of Londoners live within 400m (1,312ft) of a bus stop.
'Our poorest communities'
Unite said London's bus drivers were concerned about a loss of overtime and rest day working, which is relied on to boost earnings.
General secretary Sharon Graham said: "These cuts are an attempt to make London's bus workers pay the price for the pandemic and we reject them entirely.
"The option of Unite taking industrial action to protect our members is fully on the table.
"Bus cuts also always harm those who can least afford to lose the bus service - our poorest communities.
"The mayor and the London Assembly must firmly reject TfL's plans and stand up to the Westminster government."
The public's views on London's most popular mode of transport are being sought until 12 July.
The full list of routes expected to be cut or amended under the TfL plans is as follows:
- 4: Archway - Blackfriars
- 11: Fulham Broadway - Liverpool Street
- 12: Oxford Circus Station - Dulwich Library
- 14: Russell Square - Putney Heath
- 16: Cricklewood Bus Garage - Victoria
- 24: Hampstead Heath - Pimlico, Grosvenor Road Road
- 31: Camden Town - White City Bus Station
- 45: Elephant & Castle, Newington Causeway - Clapham Park
- 72: East Acton - Hammersmith Bridge North Side (terminus whilst Hammersmith Bridge is closed, actual terminus is Roehampton, Bessborough Road)
- 74: Baker Street Station - Puntey High Street
- 78: Shoreditch High Street Station - Nunhead, St Mary's Road
- 242: Homerton University Hospital - Aldgate
- 349: Ponders End Bus Garage - Stamford Hill, Rookwood Road
- 521: Waterloo Station - London Bridge Bus Station
- C3: Earl's Court, Tesco - Clapham Junction
- D7: Poplar, All Saints Church and DLR - Mile End Station