Ex-Met Police PCSO Kevin Phillips fined for park sex act
- Published
A Met Police community support officer (PCSO) who performed a solo sex act in a south London park has been fined.
Kevin Phillips pleaded guilty in April to outraging public decency. A court heard he had been wearing his uniform in Dog Kennel Hill park, East Dulwich, at the time of the offence.
A member of the public filmed him, with the video being seen thousands of times after it was shared online.
The 56-year-old was fined £500 at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday.
Phillips, who was part of the Roads and Transport unit, has since quit the Met Police, the force said.
'Repulsive'
Previously, Croydon Magistrates' Court heard that Phillips blamed his behaviour on stress and a medical condition.
Footage of his behaviour was brought to the attention of police on 30 March, the Met said.
Ch Supt Simon Ovens described Phillips' actions as "repulsive", adding that it was "contrary to everything the decent officers and staff of the Met Police stand for".
"He has let down a great many of his colleagues and the public whom we serve," Ch Supt Ovens said.
"There is absolutely no place in the Met for such appalling behaviour."
