Met Police's most wanted: Images released of 10 robbery suspects
Images have been released of the 10 most wanted robbery suspects in London.
The men are wanted for questioning about separate "violent and frightening attacks" between November 2018 and May 2022.
Robbery is the biggest contributor to youth violence in London, according to the Met Police, with 24% of robberies involving a knife.
Det Ch Sup Lee Hill said: "My message is clear: we will not stop looking for you until you are arrested."
He added: "The impact of robbery can be long-lasting and have a devastating effect on the victims, who often feel a total loss of control."
Police are looking for:
- Ayman Ghazoini, 22, from Ealing, who is wanted over three knifepoint robberies of bitcoin
- Beniamin Cosmin Boros, 33, from Kingsbury, who is wanted for questioning over a violent assault and robbery in Edgware in October 2021
- Iosif Marius Amarandei, 22, from Basildon, who is wanted over three robberies, including one at gunpoint, set up through fake offers to buy a car
- Jamie Reese Bagnall, 23, from Wickford, who is wanted for questioning over an armed robbery where the victim had acid poured on their face in October 2021 in Chadwell Heath
- Jason Iyasara, 44, from Sutton, who police want to talk to about the stabbing of shop staff during an armed robbery on Fulham Broadway in April 2020
- Joshua Clarke, 32, from Westminster, who is wanted over a violent robbery of a victim who was befriended by his attacker
- Maashak Daniel Bloomfield, 32, from Camberwell, who is wanted over an assault and robbery in February 2020 in Marylebone
- Mason Bradley Luxon, 24, from Romford, who is wanted for questioning about a knifepoint robbery in Romford in November 2019
- Soufian Chafi, 20, from Marylebone, who is suspected of stealing a car from a man who was stabbed in the eye
- Swaleh Ahmed Swaleh, 23, from Romford, who is wanted over an armed robbery in Ilford in September 2021
