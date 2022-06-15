Suspected Russian spy arrested at Gatwick Airport
A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport by counter-terror police on suspicion of spying.
The arrest followed an investigation involving MI5 and the Metropolitan Police.
It is thought the case relates to Russia.
The suspect, in his 40s, was detained on Monday evening as he attempted to leave the country. He remains in police custody in London as inquiries continue.
A force spokesperson confirmed that a man in his 40s had been arrested on suspicion of offences under section one of the Official Secrets Act 1911.
Section one of the Act relates to information contained within notes, plans or sketches that might be useful to an enemy.
Russia and Britain have had a difficult relationship for years, hitting low points with the fatal 2006 poisoning of former Russian security officer Alexander Litvinenko in London and the attempted killing of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in Salisbury in 2018.
Tensions have escalated since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on Tuesday the Russian Foreign Ministry issued an expanded list of British people now banned from entering the country, including journalists, politicians and defence chiefs.
