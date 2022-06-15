Suspected Putin spy arrested at Gatwick Airport
A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport by counter-terror police on suspicion of spying.
The Sun newspaper reported the man was suspected of working for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and was detained before an outbound flight.
He was held by Met officers on Monday evening and remains in police custody.
A force spokesperson confirmed that a man in his 40s had been arrested on suspicion of offences under section one of the Official Secrets Act 1911.
"He has been taken to a London police station, where he currently remains in police custody. Inquiries continue," the spokesperson added.
Section one of the Act relates to information contained within notes, plans or sketches that might be useful to an enemy.
