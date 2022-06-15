Mum accused of baby murder easily angered, jury told
- Published
A 10-week-old girl allegedly murdered by her parents was discharged from a north London hospital days earlier despite concerns about her mother's anger problems, a court has heard.
Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered injuries allegedly caused by shaking, six days after being sent home.
Wood Green Crown Court heard Barnet Hospital staff had concerns about the mother's lack of bond with her baby.
Parents Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25, deny murder.
Ms Saint George, of Enfield, north London, and Mr Hurrell, of Alvaston in Derby, also deny manslaughter, causing or allowing a death and child cruelty.
Lily-Mai, who was born nine weeks prematurely, was allegedly forcefully shaken at her home in Haringey, north London, on 31 January 2018 and died two days later.
Giving evidence on Wednesday, midwife Deborah Hodge confirmed she had written in a report: "Mum was very open about the fact that she gets angry very easily.
"And it was causing a concern as to how she would manage if it was Lily-Mai who had perhaps caused the trigger," she added.
Hospital staff also noted Ms Saint George "hates the noises Lily-Mai makes and wishes she would cry instead of groaning", the jury was told.
Ms Hodge told the court the parents visited Lily-Mai in hospital less than would be expected, her mother was noted to have met her own needs before those of her child, and the couple appeared to be lagging behind in their knowledge of how to look after her.
The midwife said: "There were several concerns but at this point my peak concern was the lack of connection that she had and the bonding."
Barnet Hospital staff held a "professionals meeting" to discuss the parents on 16 January, at which midwife Marie Creighton expressed "grave concerns", jurors were told.
Lily-Mai was discharged following a second meeting on 22 January, when medical staff were said to have again expressed their fears about future neglect, the court heard.
The jury has already been told that on 31 January, after further concerns were raised by a health visitor, Haringey social worker Theresa Ferguson told the parents that Lily-Mai would have to go into local authority care, at a residential unit.
Four or five hours later, a 999 call was made and the baby was taken to hospital with 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture and a fatal head injury. She died two days later.
The trial continues.