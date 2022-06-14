BBC apologises to campaigner over libel claim
The BBC has apologised to a campaigner for mistakenly including her in a report about a Labour MP who had been charged with housing fraud.
Liza Begum made a libel claim after BBC London mistakenly broadcast clips of her instead of Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum.
Archive footage had been incorrectly labelled as Liza rather than Apsana Begum, the BBC said.
It was taken at a Labour party Race and Faith event attended by both women.
In a statement the BBC said: "We are very sorry for the distress this has caused.
"It was a genuine mistake during a live programme that arose from archive footage being incorrectly labelled in our system.
"We apologised on air at the first opportunity and took immediate steps to correct our system.
"We recognise we must do better so have taken steps internally to avoid similar situations occurring."
Last year Apsana Begum was cleared at Snaresbrook Crown Court of three charges of dishonestly failing to disclose information relating to her Tower Hamlets council housing application.
Liza Begum's claim was settled at an early stage with £30,000 damages, the BBC added.