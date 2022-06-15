Jason Diallo: Man jailed for London drive-by shooting murder
- Published
A masked driver who took part in two shootings in one night - which left a man dead and a second seriously injured - has received a life sentence.
Muhsin Mohamed was convicted of the murder of Jason Diallo, who was knocked off a bike in Ilford, east London, in November 2020 and shot in the head.
He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of another man, Marcus Codrington, who was shot in the chest.
Mohamed, 26, was jailed for at least 35 years by a judge at the Old Bailey.
Co-accused Tyrelle Joseph was acquitted of murder and attempted murder, but found guilty of assisting an offender. The 21-year-old was jailed for seven years.
Jurors were told the motive for the attacks was not known and there was no evidence the victims knew each other.
The gunman remains unidentified.
During the trial, eyewitnesses had described how two masked men got out of a car, with the one from the passenger side carrying a gun.
The gunman appeared to shoot something on the ground, his weapon jamming before he opened fire again, the jury heard.
One had said, "Did you get him?"and the other replied, "Yes, I got him," jurors were told.
Fifteen minutes later, 29-year-old Mr Codrington was shot in the chest in the Custom House area.
He had been walking along Garvary Road when a car blocked his way.
A masked man got out and shouted, "Yo, what's your name?" before opening fire without waiting for a reply.
The victim ran to his mother's house where he collapsed, the court heard.
Prosecutor Brian O'Neill QC had told the court that the two shootings were not "on the spur of the moment" but "planned and organised".
In both cases, the gunman emerged from a stolen car on false plates that was later set on fire.
Mohamed, of Leytonstone, was identified as the driver through a combination of CCTV, DNA and telephone evidence.
Joseph was not said to have been present at the shootings but was alleged to have been a "key player in the enterprise".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk