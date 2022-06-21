Chelsea Bridge: Man who died after Taser was holding firelighter
A man who died after being Tasered on a west London bridge and then pulled from the River Thames was not armed with a screwdriver but was holding a firelighter, the police watchdog said.
Officers were trying to detain Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore, 41, after reports he was armed with a screwdriver on Chelsea Bridge Road on 4 June.
He fled and ended up in the river.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it was a plastic and metal firelighter.
Investigators said the interaction between two Met Police officers and Mr Omishore was being looked into and appealed for witnesses.
Previously, the IOPC said investigators had obtained accounts from the officers involved and secured police body-worn video footage.
A Taser was discharged by one of the officers prior to the man entering the river, the IOPC added, and was discharged "more than once".
A post-mortem examination has taken place and the IOPC said it was awaiting the results. An Inquest into Mr Omishore's death was also opened and adjourned on 15 June.
IOPC's Sal Naseem said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Omishore's family and all of those affected by his death.
"Our investigators continue to gather and analyse key evidence, including footage recorded at the scene and initial accounts from officers and members of the public.
"We would urge anyone else who may have witnessed or recorded any part of the incident, either on the bridge or after Mr Omishore entered the river, to get in touch with us without delay. It is important we understand all of the circumstances surrounding his death."
