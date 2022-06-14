There's a lack of relief stops for London bus drivers, union says
- Published
London bus drivers are being forced to wee in bushes and bottles due to a lack of bathrooms, a union has claimed.
According to the GMB Union at least 175 bus routes in the capital only have one place for a relief stop.
Transport for London (TfL) said issues around toilets are taken extremely seriously and bosses would look to improve the situation.
Head of Buses Business Development Tom Cunnington said bus drivers' welfare is a "top priority".
His comments come after the GMB Union passed a motion at its congress in Harrogate to call for more toilet facilities at the start and end of all bus routes.
'It's just grim'
London bus driver Mike Tinnion told the congress a lot of drivers are leaving the profession.
"It's just grim," he said. "We need the keys to the city's loos - it's just a basic dignity.
"It can't be right that you're forced to bring a bottle to pee in to work - it's even worse if you're a woman or have any health issues."
In January 2019 a toilet for bus drivers nicknamed the "Turdis" was removed just four weeks after it was "dumped" on a residential street in Biggin Hill.
In the last two years TfL says it has refurbished 15 toilet facilities and plans to revamp another 20 in the next financial year.
Mr Cunnington added: "It is a basic human right to have access to a toilet and we ensure that drivers always have a facility within a reasonable distance.
"This might be at one end of a route on shorter journeys, or at both ends of a route for longer trips.
"We also work with third parties to give access to toilets along routes, so that drivers starting or ending a shift mid-route, away from their garages have a facility."
Mr Cunnington said TfL is working with bus drivers to identify any future locations where changes to bus routes might require new toilet locations.
