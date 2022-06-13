London Victoria sex assault: CCTV of man issued after girl, 10, attacked
Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace after a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at London's Victoria station.
The girl was in Boots in Victoria Place Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon when she was attacked, police said.
Detectives would like to speak to the man as they are "very confident" he can help with the investigation.
Det Con Tony Gittens said it is a "particularly disturbing incident given the age of the victim".
"We are working tirelessly to identify the person responsible and bring them in to custody for questioning," he added.
