Greenford death: Arrests after man with head injuries dies in hospital
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man died in hospital two days after suffering head injuries in west London.
Grezgorz Fiuk, 47, went to hospital on Friday evening having been injured in the Whitton Avenue West area of Greenford earlier in the afternoon.
The local man remained critically ill in hospital until his death on Sunday.
Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Fiuk's family had been informed, police said. They believe everyone involved knew each other.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place.
Three people were initially arrested but one was later "de-arrested". Another was released on bail until a date in July while the other was released under investigation.
Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.