A40 Westway: One dead and three injured in collision
One person has died and three have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A40 in central London.
The eastbound road remains closed between Wood Lane and Paddington due to the incident at about 03.20 BST.
"Despite the best efforts of our medics, one person died at the scene," the London Ambulance Service said, while a "further three patients were taken to hospital".
The westbound carriageway has since reopened but traffic remains slow.
Drivers have been told to avoid the area or use an alternative route.
