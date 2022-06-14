Grenfell Tower: Five years on from disaster marked with events
- Published
Events are being held across London to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.
Seventy-two people were killed by the blaze in Kensington, west London, on 14 June 2017.
A memorial service at Westminster Abbey will be held from 11:00 BST, while a 72-second silence will be observed at the Westfield shopping centre at 14:00.
The names of the 72 victims will then be read out over the public address system.
Roses will be laid on the Innocent Victims' Memorial, and an abbey bell will toll 72 times.
Survivors will join bereaved families and community groups for a silent walk from the base of the tower at 18.30 BST.
Firefighters from across the country will form a guard of honour during the walk.
Raheleh Afraseibi, who lost her mother Fatemeh and aunt Sakineh in the fire, said the "catastrophe is never ending for us".
She said: "We don't want them to just say 'Never forget', we want it cemented in some way."
Organisers also say they will gather at Grenfell Tower for a multi-faith service in the afternoon.
Fencing will be removed from the tower to allow for the laying of flowers and wreaths.
Natasha Elcock, chairwoman of campaign group Grenfell United, said: "This week will be a difficult week for everyone affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.
"For many of us the events five years ago are still so raw in our minds and our losses remain heavy in our hearts."
A spokeswoman for campaign group Justice 4 Grenfell said: "Today we stand with the Grenfell bereaved, survivors and community.
"The first duty of any government is to protect the lives of its citizens.
"From the right to life and including the duty to provide adequate housing, these duties are enshrined in law and are where the government has and continues to fail."
Members of the Grenfell Next of Kin group, which also represents those bereaved by the tragedy, said they do not want their loved ones' deaths to have been in vain.
Pete Wolfenden, a firefighter who responded to the blaze, said "the thoughts and wishes" go out from all London firefighters and fire control staff to those impacted by the fire.
'Bond forged in tragedy'
"We also remember the brave and courageous members of all the emergency services who attended on the night and subsequent days," Mr Wolfenden said.
Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "Firefighters and the Grenfell community have a bond that was forged in tragedy", and that the day was a "time for reflection".
He added: "The community have faced constant denials from those responsible for Grenfell being covered in cladding as flammable as petrol.
"They have faced a wait for criminal charges that continues to this day. They inspire us all with their relentless fight for justice and we continue to stand in solidarity with them every step of the way."
London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said he had found the strength and dignity of the Grenfell community "humbling and inspiring".
He added: "I give my commitment that we will continue to listen and make changes to our service and work to drive improvements in the built environment to ensure such a tragedy can never happen again."
Among those speaking at the Westminster Abbey service will be former Channel 4 broadcaster Jon Snow, who said he was "honoured to be invited to speak at this vastly important remembrance from which we all have so much to learn".
While a criminal investigation into the disaster is under way, the Met Police has said no prosecutions will be brought until the public inquiry is finished and its findings are published.
So far, fewer than half of the recommendations from the inquiry have been adopted into law, according to the Home Office.
The process has left survivors and bereaved families feeling unable to move on.
Earlier this month, the government banned the specific type of cladding that allowed the blaze to spread so rapidly. Previously, the ban applied only to buildings higher than 11m (36ft).
Metal composite panels with an unmodified polyethylene core now cannot be used on any building of any height.
The government first received data demonstrating the danger of polyethylene-cored cladding in 2002.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said it was taking steps to ensure buildings were safer.
A spokesman said: "The Grenfell Tower tragedy must never be allowed to happen again and our thoughts are with the bereaved families, survivors and residents.
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the Grenfell community for showing "enormous dignity, strength and unity" in their fight for a form of justice.
Mr Khan added: "They have also shown remarkable courage in campaigning for improved public safety for all while navigating their own personal grief and recovery.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk