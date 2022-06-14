BTP policeman faces the sack over 'race card' allegations
- Published
A policeman is facing the sack over alleged remarks to a Transport for London (TfL) employee about a "race card" while detaining a young black man at a Tube station.
PC Peter Johnston is said to have used "unreasonable force" when restraining the suspect at Paddington in July 2020.
He is set to face a misconduct hearing at British Transport Police's (BTP) headquarters in Camden on 17 October.
The PC could be dismissed if the gross misconduct allegations are proved.
It is alleged PC Johnston treated the man he was detaining in an "impolite, intolerant and confrontational manner that was unjustified and inappropriate".
Details from BTP add: "When challenged about this behaviour, PC Johnston made untrue statements about previous knowledge of the young male, in an attempt to justify the inappropriate behaviour.
"In the absence of any other explanation for this behaviour, it appears PC Johnston treated the young black male in a rough and confrontational manner because he was black and that his varying and untruthful accounts were given in an attempt to explain away his discriminatory behaviour."
'Disrespectful language'
During the same incident, PC Johnston is alleged to have then told a Transport for London (TfL) employee "not to play the race card" or "black card".
In a separate incident five months later at the same station, PC Johnston is also said to have used unreasonable force when detaining a drunk woman and used "unnecessary and disrespectful language" while doing so.
BTP's statement added: "When continuing to deal with the female PC Johnston shouted at her and pushed her to the ground, in an unnecessary and disrespectful manner.
"When another woman used her mobile phone to record PC Johnston's behaviour, PC Johnston took the phone from her and aggressively shouted at her and told her to 'go away', refusing to hand back the phone.
"PC Johnston was disrespectful and confrontational towards the woman."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk