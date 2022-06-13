Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Wembley Stadium fight policing cost £72k
- Published
Tyson Fury's WBC champion fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium cost the Met more than £72,000 to police, new figures have shown.
A post-war British record crowd of 94,000 fans watched Fury beat fellow Brit Whyte in August.
Statistics released by the Met Police showed the force billed organisers a total of £72,259.29 for policing it.
Details from the Met's memo showed 13 people were arrested outside Wembley Stadium for a range of offences.
These included common assault, sexual assault, affray, GBH, assault on police and racially aggravated public order offences.
Of those arrested, figures showed one person was charged, while four were released with no further action.
Seven were subsequently released under investigation or on bail, the Met's memo added.
Substantial numbers of sniffer dogs to search for Class A drugs among fans were part of the security plan for the WBC heavyweight title fight between Fury and Whyte.
Met Police officers were stationed inside and outside Wembley Stadium, along with security staff and stewards.
It followed attempts by police to avoid the drug and drink-fuelled violence which marred the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer and some football games this season.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk