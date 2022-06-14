Murdered baby had 18 rib fractures, jury told
- Published
A 10-week-old girl was murdered by her parents hours after a visit from a social worker, a court has heard.
Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George died six days after being discharged into their care, despite the opposition of hospital staff, a jury was told.
She suffered 18 rib fractures, a broken leg and a fatal head injury.
Darren Hurrell, 25, from Derby, and Lauren Saint George, also 25 and from Enfield in north London, deny murder, manslaughter and child cruelty.
They also deny a charge of causing or allowing their daughter's death.
'Forceful shaking'
Lily-Mai, who was born nine weeks prematurely, was found unresponsive at her home in Haringey on 31 January 2018 and died two days later.
Opening the prosecution, Sally O'Neill QC told jurors that Lily-Mai's parents were responsible for her death, and that her fatal injuries were caused "by forceful shaking".
Ms O'Neill added: "Almost all of the professionals at the hospital were opposed to the baby being discharged into the parents' care at home and had expressed their concern about the parents' ability to meet the baby's emotional, developmental and physical needs."
Wood Green Crown Court heard that a social worker from Haringey Council, Theresa Ferguson, had been assigned to work with the couple. After further concerns were raised by a health visitor, it was agreed that Lily-Mai should be placed in local authority care, the court was told.
Ms Ferguson met the couple on 31 January to explain proceedings and while Ms Saint George became "irate", Mr Hurrell said he would accompany his daughter to a residential unit the next day, the jury heard.
Hours later a 999 call was made and Lily-Mai was taken to hospital suffering from injuries in keeping with physical abuse, the court was told.
Both defendants are on conditional bail.
The trial, which is due to last up to five weeks, continues.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk