Croydon tram crash: TfL to admit to failings over fatal derailment
Transport for London (TfL) has indicated it will plead guilty to health and safety failings over the Croydon tram crash.
Seven passengers died and 61 were injured when a tram derailed in south London on 9 November 2016.
Driver Alfred Dorris, 48, of Beckenham, also appeared at the hearing at Croydon Magistrates' Court.
He indicated a not guilty plea to an allegation of failing as an employee to take reasonable care of passengers.
The crash resulted in the deaths of Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Logan, 52, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, and Robert Huxley, 63, all from New Addington, and Mark Smith, 35, and Donald Collett, 62, who were both from Croydon.
Nineteen of the 61 people hurt in the derailment suffered serious injuries.
A number of bereaved relatives were present in court for Friday's brief hearing.
Prosecutions against TfL, Mr Dorris and Tram Operations Limited (TOL) are being brought by regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).
TOL also indicated it will plead guilty to health and safety failings.
District Judge Nigel Dean released Mr Dorris on unconditional bail ahead of the next hearing at Croydon Crown Court on 8 July.
Following the hearing, TfL said its indication of a guilty plea would enable court proceedings to "come to a conclusion as promptly as possible".
Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "The Sandilands tragedy will never be forgotten and our thoughts remain with everyone affected.
"We have worked closely with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) and the ORR since November 2016 to introduce a new safety regime and implement all the recommendations from the organisations across the tram network.
"This has made the network safer for everyone and we continue to work tirelessly to ensure that such a tragedy could never occur again."
Chief inspector of railways, Ian Prosser, explained the ORR had conducted an "extensive, detailed and thorough investigation" into the crash.
"The matter has now been sent to the Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing to case manage and list future hearings," he said.
