Convicted robber James Manley escapes from mental health unit
A convicted robber has absconded from a mental health unit, police have said.
Police said people should not approach James Manley, 48, who was last seen in Victoria Park, east London, at about 11.15 BST. He was later believed to have passed through Waterloo Station.
The Met Police said he has lots of scars on his head, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white trainers, grey shorts, black T-shirt and glasses.
He was convicted of robbery in 2020 and detained under the Mental Health Act.
