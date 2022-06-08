Romario Opia: Man, 19, guilty of stabbing schoolboy to death
A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death in north London.
O'Neil Cameron was cleared of murdering Romario Opia but convicted of his manslaughter by stabbing him with a "very large" knife in the Holland Walk area of Highgate in January 2021.
During a row between two armed groups, Romario was killed by Cameron, who ran away, chased by Romario's two friends.
Cameron was remanded into custody to be sentenced on 22 July at the Old Bailey.
A 17-year-old co-defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was cleared of all charges.
Jurors at the Old Bailey deliberated for more than 14 hours following a three-week trial.
They had been shown CCTV footage showed Cameron stabbing Romario through the chest before fleeing the scene, pursued by the victim's friends.
Before the killing, the Romario was said to have "fallen out badly" with the 17-year-old co-defendant.
Both defendants denied murder and claimed they had acted in self-defence.
