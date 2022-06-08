Security guard in court accused of murdering rapper Hypo
A 32-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a rapper known as "Hypo" at a Jubilee-weekend party.
Lamar Jackson, 39, from Hackney, suffered fatal stab wounds at the event in Woodford Green, east London, on Friday.
Security guard Laurie John-Phillip, of Derby Road, Ponders End, Enfield, appeared at the Old Bailey and is set to re-appear on 24 August.
A second man, aged 33, has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was released on bail until early July, the Metropolitan Police said.
Mr Jackson died at the scene from a stab wound to the chest at the venue on Chigwell Road, the court heard at a preliminary hearing.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died from "sharp force trauma to the chest".
Mr John-Phillip appeared by video-link from Belmarsh prison and spoke only to confirm his name and age.
The defendant is also charged with possession of a bladed article.
Prosecutor Serena Gates told the court Mr John-Phillip was working as a security guard at the venue, which was a football ground, on the night of Mr Jackson's death.
Judge Mark Dennis remanded him in custody and set the August date for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
After the hearing, Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said hundreds of people were at the event as it ended and appealed to people who saw what happened to get in touch.
He said: "Lamar's family are grieving and need your help. If you saw anything, or managed to record the incident, then please call us."
