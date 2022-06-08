Heathrow Airport: Man arrested for assaulting air stewardess

Police were called to Heathrow on Monday afternoon

A man has been cautioned by police after a member of a flight crew was assaulted on a plane waiting to take off at Heathrow Airport.

Officers were called to Terminal 3 at 12:40 BST on Monday. A 24-year-old man was arrested and subsequently cautioned for common assault, a police spokesman said.

The Barbados-bound British Airways flight was delayed by nearly two hours.

The 24-year-old air stewardess was uninjured, the Met Police added.

