Heathrow Airport: Man arrested for assaulting air stewardess
- Published
A man has been cautioned by police after a member of a flight crew was assaulted on a plane waiting to take off at Heathrow Airport.
Officers were called to Terminal 3 at 12:40 BST on Monday. A 24-year-old man was arrested and subsequently cautioned for common assault, a police spokesman said.
The Barbados-bound British Airways flight was delayed by nearly two hours.
The 24-year-old air stewardess was uninjured, the Met Police added.
