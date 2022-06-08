Tube journeys down 75% during Monday's strike - TfL
By Harry Low
BBC News
- Published
Tube journeys dropped by 75% compared to the previous week during Monday's 24-hour London Underground strike, Transport for London (TfL) says.
About 4,000 Tube staff belonging to the Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) union walked out over 600 job losses, changes to working agreements and pensions.
TfL said 102 stations were closed, causing long taxi and bus queues.
Some 5.34 million bus journeys were made, up 23% on last week and about 93% of pre-pandemic levels, TfL added.
Although some lines were closed all day, a total of 620,000 Tube journeys were made on Monday, about 16% of pre-pandemic levels.
There were 255,000 Elizabeth line journeys made between Paddington and Abbey Wood, which is just 5,000 fewer than on last month's launch day.
All lines were up and running by 07:30 BST on Tuesday.
Some 15,000 Tube staff received an 8.4% pay rise in April, a month after strikes cost TfL £13m in lost fares.
The RMT also says it will take national rail strike action on 21 June, the same day as what is set to be the fourth Tube strike of 2022.
Separately, RMT Tube station staff are currently taking action short of a strike, meaning they will not work overtime or rest days, which may affect some journeys, until 10 July.
