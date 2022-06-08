Nicholas Watt: Lockdown protester sentenced over BBC reporter chase
- Published
An anti-lockdown protester has been sentenced after a BBC journalist was chased and called a traitor near Downing Street.
Joseph Olswang, 39, was part of a group of people who shouted abuse at Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt on 14 June 2021.
Olswang was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard he has bipolar disorder and was in the midst of a manic episode at the time.
'Brownshirt Nazi'
At a previous hearing Olswang, of Richmond-upon-Thames, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment to Mr Watt.
He was found guilty of the same offence against PC Agnes Matvejeva. He had shouted at the Metropolitan Police officer for 35 minutes and called her a "Brownshirt Nazi" and "evil scum".
Olswang had been part of a group demonstrating against the government's extension of coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks.
Footage shared on social media showed demonstrators shouting abuse in the face of Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard, as he tried to walk down the street behind a line of police officers.
In mitigation, Olswang's barrister Eleanor De outlined his health issues, adding that the pandemic had "created a perfect storm for a mental health crisis".
District Judge Daniel Sternberg described what happened as "disgraceful".
He told Olswang: "You were part of a group of individuals who styled themselves as protesters but were doing very little more than harassing journalists and police officers - who were going about their business - and making their lives very unpleasant indeed."
Olswang was banned from Whitehall and Parliament Square for 18 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and undertake 20 days of rehabilitation. He was also told to pay £1,748 in compensation and costs.
Five others who are accused of the same public order offence are due to stand trial later this month.
