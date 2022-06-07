Harry and Meghan: White supremacists targeted Sussexes, court told
A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie as an "abomination" in a podcast, a court has heard.
Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Prince Harry to be "judicially killed for treason", a jury heard.
Mr Gibbons, 38, of Carshalton, south London, is on trial at Kingston Crown Court, along with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, of Romford, east London.
The pair deny encouraging acts of extreme right-wing terrorism.
They are accused of using their chat show, called Black Wolf Radio, to commit the alleged offences between March 2019 and February 2020.
They had "particular hatred" for mixed race relationships, the prosecution told the court, and allegedly used Prince Harry and Meghan Markel's marriage and children as example on the show.
"Christopher Gibbons referred to his views that the Sussex's baby was an abomination that should be put down and Prince Harry should be prosecuted and found guilty and judicially killed for treason," prosecutor Anne Whyte QC said.
'Unapologetic white supremacists'
The court heard that some 23 lengthy audio podcasts, featuring "quite crude" images and interspersed with music, were posted online to an account with 128 subscribers.
"They are dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists," Ms Whyte QC said. "They thought that if they used the format of a radio show, as good as in plain sight, they could pass off their venture as the legitimate exercise of their freedom of speech.
"In fact, what they were doing was using language designed to encourage others to commit acts of extreme right-wing terrorism against the sections of society that these defendants hated," she added.
Mr Gibbons and Mr Patten-Walsh allegedly endorsed the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 and also allegedly glorified Brenton Tarrant's 2019 shooting spree in Christchurch, New Zealand, when he killed 51 people at two mosques during Friday prayers.
Ms Whyte QC told jurors the endorsements of violence came in the "context of unbridled racism" as the pair bemoaned the existence of black and Asian MPs, made anti-Semitic remarks and depicted black and Asian men as rapists.
Mr Gibbons denies a further count of disseminating terrorist publications by uploading videos to an online stash called "The Radicalisation Library" between April 2018 and February 2020.
The ongoing trial continues.