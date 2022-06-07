Jermaine Jenas prosecuted for using phone while driving
Football pundit and One Show host Jermaine Jenas is being prosecuted for using his mobile phone while driving.
The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder was driving a black Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the alleged offence in October.
The Match of the Day analyst, 39, is being prosecuted under the single justice procedure.
The case is due to be heard behind closed doors on Friday.
The former Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United player, from Borehamwood in Hertfordshire, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court after allegedly driving "when he was at the time using an interactive communications device, namely handheld mobile device", according to court papers.
Using a phone while driving can lead to six points on your driving licence, a £200 fine and/or a driving ban, according to the government.