London Tube strike: Further disruption as Tube strike continues
- Published
Commuters are set to face further disruption as the London Tube strike continues into the morning's rush hour.
Most Tube lines are to remain closed until 08:00 BST, when the strike ends.
About 4,000 staff have walked out since Monday morning in a dispute over proposals for 600 job losses, changes to working agreements and pensions.
About 100 stations - mainly in central London - were closed by the walkout on Monday, according to Transport for London (TfL).
Just before 07:00, the Bakerloo and Jubilee lines were opened but all others remain closed.
Long queues were reported outside many stations, as commuters turned to other forms of transport.
London Underground advised people not to travel.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) claims 600 jobs will be lost under the TfL plans and its members face "detrimental" changes to their pensions and working conditions.
'Frustrating and disappointing'
TfL said nobody would lose their job under current proposed changes. It had proposed not recruiting about 500 to 600 posts as they became vacant, in order to fulfil a previous funding agreement with the government.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the strike was "incredibly frustrating and disappointing".
"I know the RMT are unhappy with the deal we have from the government who attached many strings - I'm unhappy too - but the RMT should be working with me to remove these strings rather than punish Londoners," he said.
Downing Street condemned the strike due to its impact on passengers and businesses, calling it "deeply disappointing".
RMT members on the Tube are also taking action short of a strike until Sunday 10 July.
Station staff will not work overtime, which may result in short notice station closures, the RMT said.
