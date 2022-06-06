Hypo: Man charged with murdering rapper at Jubilee party
A man has been charged with murdering a rapper at a Jubilee party in Woodford Green, east London.
Lamar Jackson, 32, who performed under the name Hypo, was fatally injured in the early hours of Friday, police said.
A post-mortem examination found he died from "sharp force trauma to the chest".
Laurie John-Phillip, also 32, from Enfield, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.
