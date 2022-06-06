Hypo: Man charged with murdering rapper at Jubilee party

Bigghypes
Lamar Jackson, who performed under the name Hypo, was the former partner of singer Emeli Sande

A man has been charged with murdering a rapper at a Jubilee party in Woodford Green, east London.

Lamar Jackson, 32, who performed under the name Hypo, was fatally injured in the early hours of Friday, police said.

A post-mortem examination found he died from "sharp force trauma to the chest".

Laurie John-Phillip, also 32, from Enfield, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics