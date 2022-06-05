Hypo: Murder arrest after rapper stabbed at Jubilee party
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper who was fatally stabbed at a Jubilee party in east London.
Lamar Jackson, who performed under the name Hypo, was attacked in front of a "large number of people" in Redbridge on Friday, police said.
A post-mortem examination said the 39-year-old died from "sharp force trauma to the chest".
A 32-year-old man arrested on Saturday remains in custody.
The Met Police said officers were called at about 00:10 BST on Friday to a venue in Chigwell Road in Woodford Green.
Mr Jackson was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: "This attack happened at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance.
"I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw."
Mr Smith said it was possible that events leading up to and possibly the death of Mr Jackson were captured on people's phone.
"Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened," he said.